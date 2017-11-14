Govt asked to address noise pollution in city

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

A CHURCH leader has called on the authorities in Port Moresby to address the noise pollution from nightclubs and related social activities which are disturbing residents.

Father Victor Roche, pictured, the general secretary of the Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands Catholic Bishops Conference, said the noise pollution, especially on Saturday night, kept some people awake until the early hours of Sunday.

“The Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders are going to be here and we are going to be disturbed by these people,” he said.

“They are making hell of a noise at night.

“I am calling on the NCD government to make sure that these people respect residents by controlling the noise. They should be off after 10pm.”

Roche said most of the nightclubs in the city operated until early in the morning which was morally bad.

“We have to help this moral and religious attitude that we have, the values that we have, meaning on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, let the young people go to sleep so that they can come to church on Sunday,” he said.

“We are becoming a country which does not have religious and moral values.

“We need to have those values so that the parents have control over their children.”

