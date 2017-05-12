Govt to close down cocoa and coconut institute

By ELIZABETH VUVU

THE Papua New Guinea Cocoa and Coconut Institute is to be liquidated, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Tommy Tomscoll (pictured) says.

He revealed this during an informal gathering with stakeholders of PNG Cocoa Board and Kokonas Indastri Korporesen at the Rapopo Plantation Resort in Kokopo, East New Britain, on Wednesday.

Tomscoll said the Government had commissioned the Agriculture Functional Expenditure Review in 2014 and one of its recommendations was to liquidate the institute.

“This is to realign resources and scientific personnel according to the sector,” he said.

“If you are a cocoa expert, you will move to the Cocoa Board.

“If you are in the field of coconut, you will move to KIK.

“We must not overlap in terms of functions.

“Directions must be clear and there must a single authority line so that we can be measured in terms of delivery of service directly.”

Tomscoll said the transition period had been a difficult one for stakeholders but together they had overcome it.

Agriculture and Livestock Secretary Dr Pat Ila’ava said the process would see research being accountable to the agriculture industry.

“When that happens, our people will benefit from the research in the research institutes,” Ila’ava said.

He said the Cocoa Board and KIK had absorbed all staff at the institute. There was no retrenchment exercise conducted.

Like this: Like Loading...