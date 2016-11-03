Govt is committed to sports: Tkatchenko

ANGORAM MP Salio Waipo yesterday asked the Sports, National Events and Apec Minister Justin Tkatchenko about the future of PNG soccer players after the Fifa Women’s World Cup this month.

He asked if there was a plan to set up an academy for athletes after the tournament.

Tkatchenko said the Government had put more emphasis in sports in the last four years.

“We have built some of the best facilities, with that we ensure facilities are used properly, they developed and enhance the sporting abilities of our people because we have got no excuse now with the facilities in place,” he said. “Now it’s time to enhance the personal attributes of our people.

“We have the high performance center ready for tender.

“It’s our commitment through the Sports Foundation.

“We will train, look after and educate the future sporting stars of our country Papua New Guinea,” he said

