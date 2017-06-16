Govt creates new office to protect elderlies from abuse

PNG can now protect its elderly population from physical, emotional and financial abuse through the recently created Office of the Elderly.

The office was created by the Department for Community Development and Religion with the support of the Government to act as a custodian of elderly persons. Its sole responsibility is to look into issues affecting the elderly and finding ways to cater for this vulnerable population.

Secretary Anna Solomon appealed to the public to work together with her department to create greater recognition of the treatment of older persons wherever they live and to highlight the need for appropriate actions.

Solomon highlighted this concern when announcing the World Elder Abuse and Awareness Day (WEAAD) yesterday.

The Office of Elderly conducted its first awareness survey on the elderly population at Sabusa village in Central province in April this year.

Solomon said that through the survey policies could be drawn up to protect the elderly population.

“Protection of our elderly persons can come in all forms but this is being complimented by our Social Protection Policy.”

She added that these policies would become the overarching document for the Government to work on strategies on how to protect the elderly and also to bring back the social safety network among families.

The department said WEAAD is observed globally to understand the challenges and

opportunities presented by an aging population. Observing the day brings together societies to exchange ideas on how to reduce incidents of violence towards older persons, increase reporting of such abuse and to develop elder-friendly policies.

Like this: Like Loading...