Govt financial year opens

Reports by MALUM NALU

THE Government’s 2017 financial year has opened, with warrants to be issued soon for school fees, the Hela call-out operation and funding for State universities, says Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan.

“The public accounts rollover happened last night at 12. So today (Tuesday), we commenced the 2017 public accounts,” he said. “Warrants will be released soon for school fees (tuition-free fees), hospitals and others including university funding and the (K11 million) funding for Hela.

“All those will now start to happen. The important thing was to open the public accounts last night which we’ve done.”

The Hela call-out begins this week involving 300 police officers and soldiers to end tribal fights and clamp down on illegal guns in the province.

The University of PNG too is awaiting the payment of K12 million by the Government to cover the completion of the 2016 academic year following the students’ strike and boycott of classes last year.

Government accounts closed on December 12 last year when the integrated finance management system was shut down.

Ngangan said then all transactions from that date would be an abuse of the finance system.

He warned public officials then not to make any financial commitments nor issue any warrant.

