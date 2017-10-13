Govt fortnight pay is K158mil

By LUKE KAMA

THE Government spends around K158 million a fortnight to pay public servants salaries and emoluments, Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan says.

Ngangan confirmed yesterday that salaries of public servants for this fortnight had already been processed.

He was responding to public concern yesterday over the delay in the processing the salaries for public servants who usually got paid on Wednesday every two weeks.

“A fortnight week remains a fortnight week. It is the Government’s priority to make sure salaries are paid to public servants during the fortnight week,” Ngangan said.

“Whether you get paid on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, the pay week ends on a Friday.”

He said everyone should have been paid by 4pm yesterday.

