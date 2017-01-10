Govt fully committed: Lupari

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari says the Government has been planning for the general election in 2017 and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in 2018.

Lupari assured members of the diplomatic community and representatives of the 20 economies that the Government had been budgeting for the Apec infrastructure development since 2013.

For this year, the Government allocated K250 million for Apec. The development of Apec Haus was a collaboration with Oil Search (PNG) Limited which will fund the project for K240 million.

“The Government is fully committed to Apec 2018. We are collaborating with the public and private sector and making sure that they take part in the hosting of Apec 2018,” he said.

“We are collaborating with the National Capital District Commission in making sure Ela Beach is part of the development.

“We have invested in the training of Papua New Guineans and some of the successes that we have had the hosting of meetings and games in the country.

“We have had people involved since day one, in terms of protocol, in terms of logistical assistance.”

He said the key challenge for them was not economic issues but the ability of the public service to deliver.

“The public service continues to be the major obstacle to implementation and delivery of Government policies and programmes,” he said.

“I encourage leaders from the districts, provinces and at the national level to support the public service including public service reform programmes.”

