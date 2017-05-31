Govt to fund election security operations

THE joint security operations for the 2017 general election will be funded by the Government, Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari says.

The Government has allocated K121 million for the security operations – with K30 million already released to police who will lead the joint security operations during the elections.

“The balance will be released on a weekly basis,” Lupari said.

Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan said service providers including the joint security operations would be paid through the Inter-Department Election Commission trust fund.

“All their funding will be kept under the Inter-Department Election Commission trust fund which will be managed by the Finance Department and the electoral commission,” Ngangan said.

“It will be released to them on a weekly basis.”

Ngangan said in the past, many complaints had been raised on the non-payment of services provided. He said, therefore, the Finance Department has come up with a new system that allows for direct payments into individual service provider’s account.

The security operations for the Highlands region was launched on Friday at Queens Park in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands, by Chief Secretary Issac Lupari and the Police Commissioner Gari baki.

New Guinea Islands Joint Security Operations was launched in Manus, plus the Autonomous Region of Bougainville which was launched recently.

