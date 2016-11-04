Govt should be funding elections, not candidates

ALL citizens have equal opportunity to participate in political process of our nation.

This includes standing for elective office.

Nomination fee is not an issue for leadership.

Money is the thing.

It will not assist leaders who lack leadership qualities and attributes.

Rather, the high nomination fee proposed might see competition for elective office among money leaders only.

Such an outcome is counter-productive to public good any public policy change might bring.

If the Government is serious about reducing fees and costs of elections it must undertake political education and awareness in the New Year to March 2017 before writs are issued in April 2017 so that our people can wisely choose leaders who will work for their interests over parochial interest of a leader or political party.

Election funding is a government responsibility.

The K400 million appropriated in the 2017 national budget for elections is adequate.

There is no justification for increase in nomination fee to K10,000 from K1000.

Candidates will not run elections, they will contest the elections.

It is not a bid for business contract for candidates to pay bid bonus.

Leadership is not a business.

It is a sacrificial job to serve people.

Perhaps our Cabinet needs to review if they are leaders or businessmen and women.

James Wanjik, Via email