Govt given notice by housing firm

RED Sea Housing Services (RSHS) has threatened to take legal action against the national government to recover outstanding payments it claims has not been made for the construction of the Bomana Housing project.

RSHS general manager Kenneth Clinton said a 30-day notice was sent to all parties involved, including the government.

The project is for the housing of police officers who have been forced to vacate Gordon Barracks, in Port Moresby. The barracks has been condemned by NCD Health.

“RED Sea Housing Services finished the project two years ago and the government ran out of funds.

“They (government) have assured us their rations and time they would take care of that but it’s been two years and that hasn’t happened.”

He said the police officers were fully aware of the company’s position with the government but they had no choice but to move there.

He said RED Sea Housing Services would not be throwing the officers out of the houses but would proceed with legal actions against the government.

“Our company at the highest level, including the board of directors, is fully aware of the situation and feels for the families and their living conditions.” Clinton said.

“No utilities are hooked up there.

“There is no water, and even electricity, so we met with the government officials and they assured us that they were working on the situations and will get us paid.”

Clinton said the government owed the company a substantial amount of money.

However, he said it has been hard to keep the communication going with the government.

“RSHS recognises the current situation with the commodity as far as finances is concerned, however all we ask for is to come up with an agreement to keep us moving forward.” Clinton said.

Treasury Secretary Dairi Vele, in a letter to company CEO, William Ali Mills dated April 13, 2017, said that a minimum of K10 million would be released (by last Friday) and the balance in equated amount in every three-week period until the balance is paid in full.

