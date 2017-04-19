Govt hailed for eyeing fresh produce

By MALUM NALU in Mt Hagen

AGRICULTURE and Livestock Secretary Dr Vele Ila’ava has commended the Hela government for looking beyond the oil and gas industry to be involved in the K3 billion fresh produce industry.

He said this yesterday after the signing of an agreement in Mt Hagen between resource-rich Hela and the Fresh Produce Development Agency for the development of horticulture in the province.

Ila’ava witnessed the signing of the documents by Hela deputy administrator – corporate services Hetra Hekele and Fresh Produce Development Agency general manager Mark Worinu.

“Coffee is K600 million (annually), cocoa is K300 million, but the fresh produce industry in this country is worth up to K3 billion annually,” Ila’ava said.

“It’s an industry that should be taken very seriously.

“It’s also an industry that is supported by the rural farmers.”

Ila’ava said the country was blessed with fertile soil.

“We can produce from January to December,” he said.

“But the question is: why are we importing 8000 tonnes of fresh produce annually?

“This is the challenge that I hope projects like this will fill.

“I also note from information from Customs that 85 per cent of fresh produce for mining companies is imported.

“That’s a lost opportunity of K26 to K30 million to our farmers.”

