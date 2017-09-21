Govt House clarifies title of Grand Chief

By GYNNIE KERO

THE title of “Grand Chief” under the Orders of Papua New Guinea has been bestowed on only two persons in the country, according to Government House press secretary Madlyn Dusse.

She was responding to a query by The National on who are eligible for the title and how many currently have it.

Dusse said governor-general Sir Bob Dadae and Sir Michael Somare held the title.

“The governor-general is appointed as Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu and bestowed the title of Grand Chief,” she said.

“The governor-general is Chancellor of the Orders of Papua New Guinea and Principal Grand Companion of the Orders of Logohu. The governor-general, upon leaving office, will no longer bear the title of Grand Chief.

“For example, former governor-general Sir Paulias Matane and (the late) Sir Michael Ogio. In addition, a citizen, limited to one living person, is honoured with the title of Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu and conferred with the title of Grand Chief for distinguished service to Papua New Guinea.

“This honour has been bestowed on the ‘father of the nation’ Sir Michael Somare.

“To all other recipients, the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu is conferred with the title of Chief.

“This include recipients such as Sir Peter Ipatas.”

