Govt invests K4mil on vocational training Malabag

HEALTH Minister and Moresby North-West candidate Michael Malabag says the Government has invested K4 million on TVET (vocational training) for young people in the electorate.

He stressed significant investments were made in education, health and infrastructure developments after he was voted into parliament in 2012.

In an interview with The National this week, Malabag, a former union leader, was confident of retaining his seat given the support from workers.

He said he had many plans and projects for the electorate which he wanted to roll out when he got back into parliament.

He also planned to build a hospital and nursing college at Gerehu, plus nurses’ houses in Hohola and Tokarara.

Malabag wants to secure housing titles for people in the electorate, especially those living in Hohola and Tokarara who qualified under the free housing giveaway scheme.

He assured people living at the Tete settlement in Gerehu that they would not be moved when the new Gerehu hospital was built.

“There’s a hospital land that we want to secure,” he said.

“It’s away from the Tete settlement. Since I was elected in 2012, we have invested heavily in education and in health and, of course, infrastructure.

“We have touched almost all schools in the past years.

“When I get back, I want to concentrate on those schools which we have in place but have not yet assisted. I want to complete the unfinished projects but another is the Tokarara Assembly Hall at Tokarara Secondary and also get them more desks.

“We are building more schools or refurbishing them but desks are in short supply and introduce laptops in all the schools, seal all sub-urban roads in electorate.

“I spoke with the prime minister and he has agreed with me, as soon as we get in we will get cabinet to decide on this (housing scheme) and immediately direct NHC to give titles to people living in these houses, mostly at Hohola and Tokarara and Waigani.”

