Govt issues cyber warning

THE PNG Government is warning business houses, critical infrastructure, system operators and the public to take measures necessary to protect their computer systems and other devices following global cyber-attack.

The attack hit more than 100,000 computer systems around the world, causing havoc among users.

The virus known as Ransomware, also known as Wanna Decryptor or WannaCry, has caused computers around the world to encrypt files

and locks up files, demands payment and prevents further access.

Department of Communication and Information acting secretary Paulias Korni said the National Information and Communication Technology Authority (Nicta) and the department with support from the International Telecommunication Union have commenced work on developing PNG’s National Cyber Security Strategy that should pave way for a nationally coordinated approach in responding to such attacks.

He said that a survey questionnaire on cyber security would be posted on the Nicta website and hardcopies could be collected from Nicta the head office in Hohola, seeking views on key issues to be addressed in PNG’s national cyber security strategy.

According to sources: “Ransomware is a programme that gets into your computer, either by clicking on the wrong thing or downloading the wrong thing, and then it holds something you need to ransom.

“In the case of WannaCry, the programme encrypts your files and demands payment in bitcoin in order to regain access .”

According to further reports, Ransomware attack has spread to at least eight Asian nations, a dozen countries in Europe, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates and Argentina and is likely to spread around the globe.

Researchers have advised users to be more careful when opening their personal computers and not to open emails, links or attachments that look suspicious and to further refrain from sending chain emails.

