Govt lacks money to fund SMEs

By GYNNIE KERO

THE demand by entrepreneurs for financial assistance in recent years to do business is very high that it outweighs the level of funding available.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill told Parliament on Wednesday that Government was not able to meet this demand as “we are running out of money all the time”.

O’Neill was responding to Anglimp South Waghi MP Joe Koim who asked if Government’s commitment towards the small medium enterprise (SME) sector still existed.

Koim said he was aware that SME owners were not able to get support from the National Development Bank.

“As you know, we already launched the SME policy to guide development of our SME throughout the country,” O’Neill said.

“Over the last four to five years, Government allocated money through the budget process to institutions like NDB, Commerce and Industry Dept to try and help people get into businesses in many sectors.

“The demand is very high. There is quite an increase in demand and we are not able to meet demand because we are running out of money all the time. One of the initiatives that Government created is through DSIP, where we allocate K1 million for SMEs in districts.

“Close to K1.5 billion every year to support SME growth.”

Another was the revival of the National Plantation Management Agency programme.

O’Neill said the National Executive Council on Monday approved the programme.

The NPMA used to exist before and helped people own coffee or copra plantations to borrow money.

“It was successful, and we have authorised that the NPMA be revived that would help borrowing easier for entrepreuners,” he said.

