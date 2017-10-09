Govt launches REDD strategy

By LUKE KAMA

THE National Government, through the Climate Change and Development Authority, launched the national Reducing Emission from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD) strategy in Port Moresby on Friday. Minister for Environment and Conservation and Climate Change John Pundari said the launch of the National REDD+ Strategy 2017-2027 marked a very important event in the lives of Papua New Guineans.

“Papua New Guinea is one of the most naturally rich and diverse countries in the world,” he said.

“Most of our people depend entirely on this natural resource base to sustain their livelihoods, but are now being challenged with the impacts of climate change and human-induced forces for developments. I, as the responsible minister, have worked extensively at the international level to ensure that all global agreements on climate change exist, must recognise the threats that are being faced by our nation and that developing nations must be supported by the countries that are mostly responsible for greenhouse gas that are causing climate change.

“Based on this commitment, PNG Government has been at the forefront of international climate change negotiations and actions.”

