Govt must introduce levy on alcohol

ALCOHOL consumers in Papua New Guinea are not always sensible when under the influence of liquor.

It is a problem to most Papua new Guineans of the way they behave when under the influence of alcohol.

There are so many alcohol related problems are happening in PNG.

It is time the government must start introducing levy on liquor products so as to discourage excessive drinking in the streets, institutions, settlements and villages of PNG.

The young generation of PNG are not going to go any way taking this country to the next level when it comes their turn because of the current symptoms of the way this crop of generation is behaving and reacting when in alcohol related situations.

Look at our educational institutions in PNG, most students, both male and female are all going for liquors and the concentration towards their studies is declining.

The government has to do something to safeguard this nation’s future human resources who will carry the country forward.

If the government vests its full concentration on the revenues it is collecting from liquor businesses and forgets about controlling the liquor drinking habits of most Papua New Guineans, then it might be a disaster in due course when the worse confronts this nation in terms of future human resources.

Yorine Inove

Madang

