Govt needs to be given right facts

I WANT to comment on the letter titled, Misleading statistics given at forum.

My article on that same day was about data as a tool to support opinion and advise planning and development.

When reading this, I questioned myself why is the forum being misled with unrealistic data as discussed by the statistician who knows.

In fact, I told myself that PNG still have problem in handing information resources especially when disseminating data and information.

Public sectors in the country, especially the government office must take into account the integrity of information.

The primary sources of information must be properly consulted when extracting information before making plans and actions.

Misleading of information will and have detrimental effect to the consumers of the information especially the planners, decision makers and even the donors.

This article clearly implied that information dissemination has been a problem when it passes from one end to another.

We must be honest with the data and information that we consult and use.

We must not manipulate and make adjustment to the data without properly consulting the primary information sources or organisations who are the custodians of data and information.

Our government must be informed well with proper and reliable data.

Those statistical figures as identified and written in this article are somewhat duplicated data or information.

There must be something wrong with those who are collecting the information and reporting or supplying them to the government.

When we provide wrong data and information to the government, we are expecting nothing.

Our government needs facts and reliable data and information to make plans and policy for better and improved socioeconomic service delivery and development.

Sky Bobeng ,

Waigani, NCD