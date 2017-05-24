Govt should pay Christian tithes, says Naru

MOROBE Governor Kelly Naru says past governments failed to pay tithes which Christian nations such as PNG should be doing.

Naru, the Christian Democratic Party leader, told people on Saturday in the Imbonggu district of Southern Highlands, that Christianity was highlighted in the Constitution.

Naru was campaigning for party candidate Korowa Kopeks who is contesting for the Imbonggu Open seat held by Francis Awesa.

He said the Government had failed to give back to God one tenth of the annual blessings the people enjoyed.

He said the Government only thought about building infrastructure such as roads, bridges, health services and education, and ignoring the spiritual development of the people.

He quoted Malachi 3:8 in the Bible which said not giving back to God what belonged to him was tantamount to stealing.

Naru said successive Governments only concentrated on physical developments and forgot about the spiritual development of the people.

