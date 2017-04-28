Govt plans to boost services for elderlies

The Department for Community Development and Religion is focused on taking the lead role in ensuring elderly persons are catered for and enjoy government services just like others.

The first ever awareness and survey project aimed at providing better services for the elderly was conducted by the department yesterday at Sabusa in Hiri District, Central Province.

The project ended today and data collected from the survey will be used to develop the national elderly policy.

Speaking during a low-key welcoming ceremony before the start of the survey, Deputy Secretary of the Community Development Division, Jeane Sliviak, pointed out that just like women and children, elderly people did have rights which were often not recognised in societies.

Sliviaz said the awareness also promoted rights of elderly people.

Like this: Like Loading...