Govt plans to increase value-adding opportunities

THERE are plans by the Government to increase value-adding opportunities in the extractive sector and to establish an agreement to retain foreign currency in the country.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill during the opening of the first Kina Bank branch in Port Moresby yesterday.

“We know that over the past few years we have had some challenging times in our economy particularly with the drop in global oil prices that has hurt many resource exporting nations across the world. But PNG is weathering this storm quite well,” he said.

“We have been able to insulate our economy from many of these shocks while adjusting and adapting to this extreme economic conditions.

“It is also encouraging to see the resource sector continuing to enable us to meet this challenges by now agreeing to value-added opportunities in the industry allowing us to do downstream processing in the oil and gas industry and in the mining industry.

“We are working very strongly to have valued-added opportunities in this sector so we can have employment and income earning opportunities for our people.

“We have challenges in this sector but we are committed to delivering world-class projects as we have done in the PNG LNG project.

“The challenges that have been before us in recent times include a shortage in foreign currency and for too long our country has enabled some of the developers particularly in the resource in industry to keep excessive amounts of foreign currency overseas.

“This is detrimental to our economy. We need to have agreement that is fair to our economy and that will be balanced.

“We are now engaging in discussions with this investors to enable retention of much of the foreign currency in PNG so that we can be able to meet some of our immediate obligations as we see going forward”

