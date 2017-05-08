Govt project funds spent mostly on transportion costs, an official says

IT is very challenging to transport basic materials to the interior of Morobe to build infrastructures, Kabwum district administrator Buds Botike says.

Botike said that it was so expensive that much of government funding was consumed by air and sea freight charges leaving very little for actual planned projects.

And for one officer to travel to and from Kabwum to Port Moresby for certification of cheques would cost K10,000 per trip which was illogical, he said.

He argued that money should instead be used for other meaningful programmes.

A one-way trip from Kabwum to Lae on a third level airline costs K385 one way and K5 per kilogramme of a cargo.

To travel from Wasu to Lae by ship costs K280 per passenger and a PMV ride from Wasu to Kabwum costs K50.

“It costs K10,000 to ship 100 fuel drums from Lae to Wasu and K700 to hire a vehicle from Wasu to Kabwum while hiring a plane from Lae costs K12,000. This is how expensive it is.”

Botike highlighted these costs when commenting on the Ombudsman Commission’s directive that district administrators would have to travel to Waigani to certify cheques before project funding could be released due to the freezing of service improvement funds during the election period.

“To charter plane to Yus and parts of Komba and Deyamos LLG costs K12,000 and the current scenario means people from those areas will have a hard time,” he said.

The president of Kome LLG in Menyamya Jeffery Tobias also raised similar concerns.

Tobias said that it cost K1,500 to hire a vehicle to carry fewer than 30 pieces of sawn timber and 35 roofing iron sheets.

