Govt to pursue projects

By MALUM NALU

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill says major infrastructure projects culled from the 2016 Budget will be continued next year as the country goes through a “painful” period.

“It is painful because we are cutting some basic expenditure items that are going to cut costs but limit some of our activities for some of our departments,” O’Neill said.

“But we tried our very best to maintain no cuts to districts, no cuts to provinces, no cuts to free education policy, free health policy, no cuts to the infrastructure.”

He said some projects with the Works department budgeted for this year which had not started would be deferred to next year.

He said the Asian Development Bank and other donor-partners were working with the Government on the exercise.

“Some of these ADB-funded projects will continue.

It’s not as if we are saying that the economy is not travelling well, so you shut down the shop and go for a holiday.

“The economy is still functioning, it’s still turning over.

“We’ve got mines that are now starting to produce well.

“We will start to see an increase in the revenue.”

O’Neill said the culling was basically because of lower oil and gas revenues.

“When you have an economy that collapses from US$110 (K348.65) price (per barrel of oil) down to US$27 (K85.58) per barrel, that’s a huge drop in anybody’s language,”he said.

“Obviously, the revenue coming into the country gets affected. That is why our revenue for this year is down by almost US$2 billion (K6.34 billion).

“We used to get mining and petroleum taxes for almost K2 billion a year.

This year we’ll be lucky if we get K200 million (K633.91 million).”

Related