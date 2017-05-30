Govt rejection of tax hike a relief

A SIGH of relief for the struggling citizens that the government rejected the proposed extra 5 per cent increase to the GST (The National, May 26).

Indeed if anything the 90+ per cent struggling families have waited in much anticipation of tax reliefs when the much danced about LNG export left our shores.

But most disappointedly we have yet to gain and feel any impact let alone any financial reliefs despite having already sold 300 shipments of LNG to date.

Furthermore, to date still no one in government can tell the truth about the actual likely arrival of the much anticipated windfalls into the country and start of the alleviation of financial hardships especially for the struggling rural masses and citizens.

One of the biggest benefits that the much hyped up LNG should provide could be providing Tax Reliefs for “our people” using the pollies catch phrase, through a reduction of the current GST tax rate as ALL the people including the poorest rural citizens are severely burdened by this tax.

That would be one of the really great services benefits that the government could provide to its people from the exploitation of country’s huge multibillion kina oil and gas resources.

BT POM

Like this: Like Loading...