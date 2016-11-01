Govt satisfied with law

THE Government is satisfied with the capacity of the 1998 Oil and Gas Act to regulate landowners’ welfare in relation to the mining industry and the wealth distribution derived from it.

Minister of Petroleum and Energy Nixon Duban also noted initiatives by the Government to improve issues in the resource sector.

“Reforms are part of the Government process and there is no way you will live with a conservative type of law,” he said.

“We look at legacy issues first and lessons learnt.

“There is a review coming up next year for the Umbrella Benefits Sharing Agreement and the MBBSA.

“I think the department and MRDC have matured on those issues. Interventions have been made to crosscheck the ability of the country to benefit from the value chain as to whether we are at the end part or the low part.

“We will maximise our participation in future projects.

“The Oil and Gas Act is not bad as it is done in the best spirit of ensuring that our people must benefit.”

