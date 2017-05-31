Govt seeks expert for study

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

THE State team assessing the recent oil spill in Port Moresby is yet to identify a consultant to conduct an independent assessment on the incident, an official says.

Pawa Limu, marine environment protection manager with National Maritime Safety Authority (NMSA) who is leading the team, told The National that a report would be put together once a consultant has done an assessment.

The State team consists of officials from NMSA, Conservation and Environment Protection Authority, Department of Labour and Industrial Relations and PNG Ports Limited.

“At this stage, we have not yet identified any reputable oil spill consultants and are still looking,” Limu said.

“The report will be made available once the consultant is identified and the report

submitted to the state agencies and Puma Energy.

“This type of incident in the country is the first of its kind and there are so many factors such as different government agencies involved in the permits and licenses issuances. So the consultant has to be a reputable consultant who knows all the factors.

“I have two potential consultants and am just working

on the terms of reference and their costs.

“Once that is done and we are agreed on the cost which they will be met by Puma Energy. Therefore, there is a process to go through and we’ll certainly let

you know

but cannot give you definite time.”

The State agencies had a briefing with the Puma Energy on May 3 for the company to brief them about the oil spill that occurred on April 25.

Limu had previously told The National that Puma Energy explained that a subsea hose connected to the pipeline which feeds its Kanudi terminal facility had a 30cm split which resulted in the oil that was held in the pipeline

to leak out. About 2000 liters had leaked.

Puma Energy country manager Jim Collings last week said the oil spill clean-up at Pari village was almost complete and the shoreline would be monitored in the coming months.

