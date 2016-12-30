Govt sets K10m for islanders

By DOROTHY MARK

MANAM people in Madang will be expecting the K10 million promised by the Government for their resettlement next year.

The Ramu Development Foundation which is managing the Manam Resettlement Project reported that the Government has committed K10 million in next year’s budget to commence the exercise.

It also reported that Governor Jim Kas would set the date for the opening of the Manam Resettlement Project headquarters in Bogia next year according to his schedule.

However, Manam people claimed that they have been isolated in the whole resettlement exercise.

Iabu LLG president Martin Ururu said the people living in care centres did not know what was happening with the project.

Ururu said the Manam people thought the project was initiated for their resettlement but did not understand why his office representing the people of Manam was told to stay away from the project.

“Manam people have lost interest because of the long delay. Let the project come. If it comes, it comes. If it doesn’t then let it be,” he said.

Village ward councillors accompanying Ururu also stated the project had been isolated from them.

“The LLG has nothing to do with the project, I am in darkness,” Ururu said.

It is understood that a three-man committee representing the Manams themselves was selected to coordinate peace and reconciliation between them and the local landowners of the existing care centres in Bogia.

Stanza Kulunga from Mangem care centre appealed to the resettlement coordinators not to use the Government’s K10 million on peace and reconciliation because that money has to be strictly tied to the resettlement exercise itself.

