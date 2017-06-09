Govt sets up office to monitor issues affecting children

THE Government has set up the Office for Child and Family Services and appointed

Simon Yanis as its chief executive officer.

It followed the passing of the Lukautim Pikinini Act 2015 in Parliament in May 2015.

Its three fundamental roles and responsibilities are to:

wadvice the State on matters relating to social issues affecting children;

wensure that the children’s surveillance on abuse system is in place;

wensure it is established by law and working with development and donor partners to ensure that children’s programmes are implemented.

Yanis commended the Government for the support shown towards the passing of the Lukautim Pikinini Act 2015 , saying the support of the government was a bipartisan approach.

The Government “does have our children at heart and is committed to the issues affecting our children,” he said.

Yanis plans to seek assistance from the department of Personnel Management, the department of Finance, the department of Treasury, the department of National Planning and the department of Community Development and Religion.

He plans to seek assistance from those organisations to see to it that the office is fully functional in addressing children’s issues.

The first Children’s Biannual Forum, to be held on November 20, will be a venue the office is looking at to address

social issues affecting children at all levels.

“The Children’s Forum is focussed on capturing issues affecting children, covering all social aspects of the problems faced today in our society,” he said.

“Our aim is to give our children the chance to talk among themselves and recommend a way forward on issues affecting them.”

