Govt support for cocoa deal hailed

COCOA farmers are likely to benefit from the Government’s ratification of the international cocoa agreement which Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Rimbink Pato presented to the United Nations last week.

It contains measures which aim to increase financial returns to farmers.

Pato said sustained efforts by the Government and the private sector enabled the completion of the agreement which would assist the cocoa industry to flourish.

“One of the key provisions of the agreement is to promote the capacity of local communities and small-scale farmers to benefit from cocoa production and reduce poverty,” Pato said.

“This requires a transparent world cocoa economy which delivers fair prices and better economic returns to producers.

“New cultivation methods and technologies, as well as pest control are also vital.

“Cocoa is an important export commodity that supports many families particularly in rural communities.

Cocoa is one of the four main cash crops in Papua New Guinea. It contributes up to 17 per cent of the agriculture sector’s revenue.

Most of the cocoa in Papua New Guinea is produced on farms in East New Britain, Bougainville, Madang, East Sepik, New Ireland, Northern and Morobe.

The country produces up to nine per cent of the world’s fine flavour beans, highly sought after for luxury chocolate.

