Govt team exposes 168 foreign-owned businesses in NCD

A GOVERNMENT team has exposed 168 foreign-owned businesses in Port Moresby reserved for locals.

Immigration, Border and Security Minister Petrus Thomas said some were even setting up trade stores in residential areas in the suburbs, settlements and villages.

“They register to do business in commercial areas. But they end up doing business in residential areas,” he said.

“They also operate filthy and unhygienic eateries, do not bank their takings, don’t accept worn-out or slightly damaged kina notes.”

Thomas said some were paying local staff below the K3.50 minimum wage rate, did not pay superannuation, married local women as a front to start their business before removing them without notice.

“We are not discouraging foreigners to come and do business here. But they must follow the laws of PNG and not do business illegally. We will not allow that to happen in PNG,” Thomas said.

