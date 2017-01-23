Govt told to explain overdue projects

THE people of Kandep in Enga are asking the Government to explain why infrastructure projects that were launched in 2014 were not implemented.

The projects include the K65 million Margarima-Kandep road to link the Mendi-Porgera road and the K35m Wasa Bridge.

The projects were launched on Dec 20, 2014 by Works and Implementation Minister Francis Awesa, Finance Minister James Marape, Works Secretary David Wereh and Kandep MP Don Polye.

Chairman of Wagge Petroleum Owners Association and Wagge Petroleum Development Company Illi Bush Samson, said the projects were very vital for the petroleum exploration sites and have the potential to link Hela, Southern Highlands and Enga, making Kandep the centre of the three provinces.

Samson said two years have passed and with the general election around the corner, he queried whether the Government would honour its promises.

