Govt told to maintain borrowing programme

TREASURY Secretary Dairi Vele has cautioned the Government on public expenditure in view of the general elections in June.

He said the country should manage its borrowing programme.

Vele was to have emphasised this issue at the cancelled Leaders’ Summit yesterday in line with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) overview of the PNG economy.

“What they (IMF) were saying was that all the things that should be done are being done in response to revenue shocks over the last few years,” Vele said.

“We’ve adjusted the budget down.

“Cut out all the wastage and focus on the essential items, core business, and essential services.

“Things like hire cars, travel and all of those things which are nice when you have a lot of money but are not necessary to deliver your core business when times are tough, we have done away with and IMF accepts the fact that this is what we have done.

“So we have a disciplined approach in 2015 and 2016 and the IMF are also saying that the 2017 plan is correct.

“Also to start looking at how we can make more money.

“This is why we brought forward the new tax measures. But also just a basic tax compliance, all the people that should be registered aren’t paying tax. So the first thing is to make sure they are paying taxes.

“And then all the people that are part of the system but aren’t registered and aren’t paying taxes we have to make sure we go after them as well.

“Because we have a very small tax base and only couple of companies that we look at to fund our Government activities, we overburden them.

“The risks are that we have to remain disciplined.

“It’s easy to say that the plan is right, it’s a difficult thing to execute the plan so for us at Treasury, and obviously we want all departmental heads and ministers in the room (Stanley Hotel) to make sure that we stick to the budget.

“Be disciplined, we have election coming up so a lot of our resources are going to make sure that the elections are safe, free and fair and of course we have the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation next year.

“And another thing is managing our borrowing program to make sure that we finish building what we started and not try to start to build new things every couple of years.”

Like this: Like Loading...