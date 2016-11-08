Govt told to recognise contributions by WNB

THE Government must recognise West New Britain’s contribution to the economy through its oil palm industry, Governor Sasindran Muthuvel says.

“West New Britain has been contributing – even before Independence – in the 1960s when the World Bank introduced oil palm to support large scale farming and to generate revenue for the country,” he told Parliament.

“To date, this industry has grown and it generates over K1.5 billion every year to our national GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

“Until to date, this industry is operating without any direct Government funding.”

He said although the oil palm industry was big in West New Britain, the province did not in any way getting any direct benefit or direct revenue from it.

“The entire tax revenue is paid to the national government. Over a period of time, we have been really struggling to get some attention,” he said.

“Every Member of Parliament has wantoks in West New Britain because of this oil palm industry – because of its economic potential. And indirectly we are helping the national government to accommodate these people.

“Sepik being the highest and next, the Highlanders. In West New Britain, we truly practice this unity in diversity – people have learnt to live in harmony.

“We want all our bridges fixed, our oil palm roads to be fixed, our hospital is a colonial-time hospital, we want our hospital to be fixed. We want an equal share of distribution of wealth.”

Related