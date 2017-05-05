Govt urged to appoint tribunal board

THE Health Support Workers Association is calling on the Government to fast-track the appointment of the Arbitration Tribunal board members.

Association general secretary Jack Suao said the Department of Labour and Industrial Relation and Department of Personnel Management should move on it.

Suau said the appointment had been pending since 2015.

“The list of appointment of the Arbitration Tribunal board members has been submitted by the office of the chairlady, and has been sitting in the secretary’s office until March this year,” he said.

“We have been sent to ministerial executive appointments committee just last month but have been another delay.”

Department of Labour and Industrial Relation Secretary Mary Morola told The National that the list of the appointment was before the Industrial Arbitrary Tribunal level and it has nothing to do with her office.

“The chairperson of the Industrial Arbitrary Tribunal has received the list and they would be considering it. It is in process so they (association) have to consult the registrar to get more information and not my office,” Morola said.

Suao said their negotiation was currently delayed due to technical errors in the Department of Labour and Industrial Relation.

