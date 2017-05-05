Govt urged to pay royalties

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

A BOERA villager wants the Government to pay royalties to landowners so they can reduce fishing activities at ExxonMobil’s marine terminal.

Muri Henao told The National that the location of the marine terminal was a traditional fishing ground for the locals and for the Department of Transport and other government agencies.

“This is our traditional fishing ground and fishing is the only source of income generating activities for us,” Henao claimed.

He said if the government and its agencies were telling them to keep out of this marine terminal, then they must abide by their promises to pay the landowners their royalties so that the landowners could use the money to meet their daily needs.

“Pay us our royalties so that we can choose other alternatives like using the money to buy proteins from the shop instead of going to the jetty to fish,” he said.

