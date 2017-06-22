Govt urged to reform extractive industry policy for better benefit sharing

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

THE Government has been urged to reform some of its policies relating to the extractive industry to allow for proper benefit-sharing, says Mick McWalter.

He had spent more than 40 years as an independent oil and energy professional in the country’s extractive industry.

He said during the National Development Forum facilitated by the Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council yesterday that two of the main issues faced by the industry were the sharing of landowner benefits and the identification of landowners in the project areas.

“The country’s constitution states that the resources are for the benefit of all,” he said.

“In 1995, the Government came up with the Organic Law so that communities can benefit from the resources on their own land.

“The Oil and Gas Act 1998 spells out that the benefits would go to landowners, royalties to LLGs and provincial governments, and project benefits for project grounds as it was necessary to recognise people in impacted areas.” He said those policies were better in the past than today.

“For example, in the early days of the Kutubu oil project, the process of decentralising equity benefits and royalties to the landowners using those policies did not experince any hiccups,” he said.

McWalter said when the Government paid the landowners’ royalties, it was received on time because of proper management.

He said that today, the Organic Law and those benefits processes had not been done properly.

McWalter suggested that the Government have a vibrant petroleum and energy department to tackle all those issues because there were impersonators hindering the process.

