Govt urged to support church

By TONY PALME

THE president of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Papua New Guinea has appealed to the Government to support the church’s effort in sending local missionaries overseas.

Rev Timothy Tipitap said Foursquare Church missionaries were now spreading the Gospel in the Pacific Island countries with the help of the church alone.

“Our missionaries are now living in Kiribati, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Vanuatu, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands, Palau, and the list goes on,” Tipitap said.

“We continue to send them to these outer most and isolated island nations with the aim to make our friends there know about the God that Papua New Guinea serves.”

Tipitap, who has served as national president for 20 years, added that there were still huge challenges out there for the missionaries to reach out to as many people as possible and be witnesses of Jesus Christ.

The church had bought off a piece of land in Solomon Islands for one of its missionaries who is living there with his family and doing missionary work.

“I think, PNG has declared itself as a Christian country and it has that role to preach the Gospel to people who know little about it, especially our culture and custom-bound Pacific neighbours.

“Foursquare is a PNG church and the Government must recognise the role it is playing to change lives both socially and spiritually in the country and in the Pacific.

“Our missionaries in countries like Marshall Islands and Kiribati told us that life out there is very challenging because their currency there is American dollars.

“They sometimes feel like giving up but since they are doing God’s work, they press on.”

He said every year, they supported these missionaries with money and other resources within their means and even if it was insufficient the missionaries were sacrificing.

“We (the church members in PNG) help them with whatever little we could. The Foursquare Church in Indonesia and Australia are also doing the same by sending missionaries overseas. So we collaborate in preaching the Good News and make people know God.”

