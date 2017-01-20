Govt utilises church to implement policies

THE partnership between the Government and churches is important, especially in implementing some of the government’s policies, Wapenamanda MP Rimbink Pato says.

Pato, who is also the Foreign Affairs Minister made this statement during a week-long crusade conducted by Life in the Spirit Ministries recently in Tsak valley, Enga.

He said the churches played a significant role in delivering goods and services to areas where the Government could not reach. Churches were in a better position to implement some of these policies.

“The Government has decided to contribute to those institutions that are changing the lives of our people. Who are assisting the implementation of government policies. We (Government) cannot reach out to every community, every village, every tribe in this country, but Life in the Spirit Ministry is doing that work.

“The need for partnership between churches and the Government will help to implement these policies.

“We have policies for economic development, infrastructural development, education, health and others. One of the key pillars of these undertaking is to promote better life for everyone. And in pursing those polices, the Government cannot act alone.”

He said therefore, the Government had partnered with churches to see some of its policies being implemented.

