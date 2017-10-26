Govt will get tough on people attacking contractors, Nali says

WORKS Minister Michael Nali says the government will be tough on people who disrupted the work of road contractors or committed violence and crime against them.

The minister issued the warning after a series of armed holdups in Milne Bay and recently along the East Cape Road where Covec (China Overseas Engineering Group Company) employees were held at gun-point at their camp and robbed of their money and properties.

“There was a hold-up on October 20 along the East Cape Road where the contactor campsite facility is located,” Nali said.

“The victims, who are expatriates employed by the contractor, were badly beaten up and some sustained knife and bullet wounds. The robbers made off in a getaway vehicle with a substantial amount of cash earmarked for employees’ wages and other valuable items.

“This is uncalled for and I condemn these acts in the strongest possible term.”

Nali said the government could not afford to lose road contractors who were implementing ongoing projects at this time when government funds was tight, with limited resources available to deliver much-needed infrastructure development priorities in the country.

“We want to cut down on wastage and such violence and criminal activities against a road contractor will not be tolerated,” Nali said.

“Road contractors like Covec and others employ a lot of people, our citizens, put money into their pockets and food on the table for their families.

“Such barbaric acts by senseless people, criminal elements, must come to an end immediately before the law catches up with the perpetrators.”

