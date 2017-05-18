Govt to work on missing road links

By MALUM NALU

THE Government will work on the “missing links” roads around the country when funds become available, says Works and Implementation Secretary David Wereh.

These missing links are the Erave-Samberigi Road linking Gulf to Southern Highlands, Trans-Island Highway linking Lae to Port Moresby, Madang-Baiyer Road linking Madang to Western Highlands and the New Britain Highway linking West New Britain and East New Britain.

Wereh said the missing links were part of his department’s corridor programme.

He said work was progressing well on the Erave-Samberigi Road which should be completed by the end of this year.

Wereh said the Malalaua-Aseki Road linking Gulf to Morobe would be completed depending on available resources.

He said the discussions on the Madang-Baiyer Road were still continuing with the Indian government for funding.

Wereh said the New Britain Highway was open for use and the big challenge now was to bring it up to national highway standard like other higways.

Like this: Like Loading...