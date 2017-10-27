Govt working to solve housing problem: Kaupa

HOUSING and Urbanisation Minister John Kaupa says providing affordable housing for Papua New Guineans living in towns and cities continues to remain an issue the Government is trying to address.

He said this in Port Moresby yesterday when addressing members of the national housing policy steering committee during their first meeting.

“Under the current government, we are looking into this issue (housing),” Kaupa said.

“The first and foremost important thing is to have in place a framework which will link all the key players in the housing industry.

“That is the national housing policy.”

Kaupa said lack of a national housing policy had been the setback which he wanted to address as new minister,” he said.

“I am impressed with the prompt response National Housing Corporation and committee members are taking to develop the national housing policy.

“This is important and we must do it quickly and properly,” Kaupa said.

“It will form the basis to which we can stand on to address our housing needs, not only in the cities and towns, but also out in the villages and the rural communities.”

The committee comprises of senior officers from Housing and Urbanisation, National Housing Corporation, Office of Urbanisation, National Planning, Finance, Treasury, Justice and Attorney General, National Research Institute, Implementation and Rural Development and other key players and stakeholders in the housing and urbanisation sector.

