Govt’s TFF policy, as good as it is, is incomplete

THE O’Neill Government did well in TFF education policy, more than K4 billion have been invested over four years and a million children in class and educated.

Credit is due.

This being an investment for the pupils. And investment for the teachers?

We all know that without teachers, pupils are ideally vacuumed.

Therefore, the need to connect – pupil + teachers = education.

This unfortunately was missing in this regard. TFF policy incomplete.

The O’Neill Government failed to fund the Parliamentary Referral Committee on Education (PRCE) Report of 2014 also known as the GANIM Report.

This Report has all-the-things to do with the salaries, leave fares and other entitlements of the 56,000 teachers in PNG – public service largest workforce.

In 2014, following endorsement by Parliament on Aug 26 the O’Neill Government approved K26 million for Ganim Report implementation – to be rolled out over five years – K7.826 million was for phase 1 implementation.

Yet there were no shows of these funding in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 budgets respectively.

Among the citizens will be teachers who ask; where is my share for delivering your most-boastful TFF policy?

In essence, the O’Neill Government failed to fund the Ganim Report over three consecutive budgets.

Cyril Gare, Via email

