Gr 12 exam rescheduled

GRADE 12 national examination will be conducted over two weeks instead of one this year, according to acting Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra.

He advised school authorities to disregard the dates printed on the Economics, Applied Science, Accounting, Biology, Legal Studies, Business Studies and Geology booklets. The Measurement Service Division had printed the booklets before the changes to the dates were made.

“The changes were made because principals of some schools have not complied with the standard procedures used to guide students to select subject combinations,” he said.

“This situation has forced the department to revise this year’s Grade 12 national examination timetable to be conducted for two weeks when it should have taken only one week.”

Kombra advised provincial administrators, chairpersons of provincial education boards, education advisers, secretaries, principals, standards officers and boards of secondary schools to note the revised dates in a circular . The exams will start on Oct 17.

Kombra said all examinations must be administered on time.

“Any time other than the timings given will nullify the examination,” he said.

Kombra said the penalty for cheating in the national examination is “non-certification”.

