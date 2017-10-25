Gr10s told to practice good leadership skills

MORE than 300 Grade 10 students from the Koari Park Adventist Secondary School in Port Moresby have been urged to be good citizens and to become good leaders.

Philip Sohon of the National Capital District education division said the nation needed “honest, respectful, faithful and trustful citizens to lead the country”.

“You must also be considerate in your actions and be serious of your actions.”

The theme of the graduation ceremony was “embracing success through perseverance.”

Sohon urged the students to never give up, continue to do well and be humble and determined.

He called on the teachers to set good examples to the students within the school premises and outside.

Koairi Park Adventist Secondary School is located at 11-Mile and enrols students from Port Moresby based on their grade nine selections.

