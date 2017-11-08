Gr8s complete exams with partial funds

A school has managed to complete Grade 8 examinations with just 40 per cent of its tuition fee-free (TFF) funds this year, the school’s head teacher said.

Lae’s Markham Road Primary School head teacher Sam Nalong said he tried his best to manage the level eight school with the little resources they had.

He said Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra’s direction saw the school paid only 40 per cent of what it usually got.

The school has 2300 primary and 300 elementary pupils.

Nalong said during the graduation of 237 Grade 8 pupils from his school on Friday that students have performed above average.

