Grade 10 exams should be more challenging

I WRITE to express my views on the content of this year’s Grade 10 national examinations.

As an invigilator,I was observing the students doing the exams and I realised that most of the students were completing the exams within two hours.

This shows that the questions were not that difficult or challenging for the students.

For subjects like personal development, the timing should be 1 hour 30 minutes since it is very easy and straightforward.

Parents will be happy if their child is selected to Grade 11 next year.

I think Grade 10 examinations should be tougher and more-challenging for the system to eliminate slow learners.

Theo Kata,

Lae

