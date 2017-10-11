Grade 12 exam to start on Monday

Grade 12 examinations will start on Monday and finish on Oct 25, according to assistant secretary of the Measurement Service Division of the Education Department.

“Next week and the following week we will have the grade 12 exams,” Packiam Arulappan told The National yesterday.

“We have the two sessions – morning and afternoon,” Arulappan said.

“We have 16 subjects but 18 papers for maths A, maths B two – two papers (paper one and paper two are done in four sessions which is two days).

“A student should take five subjects to meet the requirements.

“Students taking maths B take six subjects but the requirement is five.

Subjects are, Advanced math paper one and two, general maths paper one and two, physics, history, chemistry, economics, language and literature, applied English, geography, ICT, applied science, legal studies, biology, accounting, business studies and geology.

After grade 12, grade 8s will have their exams from Oct 30 to Nov 2.

They will be tested on three subjects beginning with English.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be maths and combined subjects.

Like this: Like Loading...