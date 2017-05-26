Graffiti upsets RSPCA

By NAOMI WASE

EFFORTS by some people to make Port Moresby beautiful have constantly been ruined by inconsiderate, prideless and destructive citizens.

No wonder Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) general manager Hellen White is furious.

Colourful paintings by internationally renowned artist Martin Morubabuna on RSPCA concrete walls have been vandalised – again – by graffiti painters, making the attractive and pleasant-looking walls in Waigani look like a prison wall.

White said it showed just how selfish and inconsiderate some people were.

“This shows that people just don’t have respect for an elder and great man of this country,” White told The National.

Morubabuna was part of the first tranche of students through the National Art School in the 1970s and consistently represented the country at the highest levels throughout his career.

He was a consummate professional who worked prolifically right up to his death in 2013, she said.

White said people should have respect for elders of this country and people who had given so much of themselves to this country.

“Dulux Group has been providing a special coating to wash out the graffiti, but these people keep coming,” White said.

White said the paintings done in 2010 were all about Papua New Guinea and its culture.

“It’s a beautiful piece of artwork and we continually get graffiti on it. All they’re doing is just destroying a wonderful man’s artwork.”

White said if they catch anyone spraying the wall: “They will be prosecuted, taken to the police.”

She urged the public to be vigilant and report to the police if they saw such vandals.

“Leave our fence alone, it’s a tribute to a great man and a pride and joy of Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals,” White said.

