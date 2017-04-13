Grand Chief, a man with faith, respect, trust for people, says Parkop

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Powes Parkop yesterday described Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare as a man with faith, patience, respect and trust for hispeople.

Speaking during the farewell of Sir Michael at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium in Port Moresby, Parkop said the man was like a glue and the common denominator that held the nation of a thousand tribes together despite challenges.

“Sir Michael had faith, respect, patience and trust for people which made us to stand together as one people with a common destiny,” Parkop said.

He said Sir Michael was not only the father of the nation but he was the foundation and the success of the nation.

“You are an institution, a pillar of our nation that has nurtured, sustained and brought us this far,” Parkop said to Sir Michael.

“For me, this is the greatest legacy that you will leave behind which you should be proud of.

“You have given us a very strong foundation which will make this nation a successful nation as you dreamt.”

PNG first celebrated its independence in 1975 at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

