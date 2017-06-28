Grandfather sentenced to 39 years for sexual abuse

By ELIZABETH VUVU

A 52-YEAR-old man in East New Britain was jailed for 39 years by the National Court in Kokopo last week for persistent sexual abuse of his two granddaughters.

The prisoner is from a mixed parentage of East New Britain and Madang and was also previously convicted in 2002 for sexually abusing his biological daughter.

The two victims, aged 10 and 13, are daughters of his biological daughter.

They were living at Gelegele Bai resettlement area at the time the offences were committed.

Justice Salatiel Lenalia told the prisoner that the facts of his case indicate that he was not a good person to live in society with his own family members.

“Even the lesson you had in your previous conviction was not enough. You followed your evil motive to further commit incest with two victims who were at their early age,” he said.

Lenalia said the two victims were left with many scars in their memories due to the abuse.

He said penalties imposed by judges were not having any deterrent effect on offenders of such nature.

“This is a signal the community is being corrupted with evil practice, right from the grassroots level to very high profile people,” the judge said.

“How can the community allow this type of behaviour, particularly sexual relationships between parents and children, grandparents and their grand children?”

Lenalia said sexual cases in the family circle such as incest, abuse of trust, authority or dependency committed within the family environment were very serious and prevalent today.

Lenalia said it was totally outrageous and out of human logic to learn from the prisoner’s record of interview that his incestuous relationship with his daughter had resulted in her bearing one of the two victims.

The court suspended nine years from the sentence and he will serve the balance of 30 years.

